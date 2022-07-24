The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Credit Suisse Group cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,104 shares of company stock valued at $206,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

RealReal Trading Down 14.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 831,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 495,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

