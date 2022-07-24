Ternoa Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $388,018.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032937 BTC.
Ternoa Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
