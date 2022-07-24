Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.54) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.22) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.66 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.22 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.06). The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 38.06.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

