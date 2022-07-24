TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0369 on Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 18% higher against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $196,490.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

