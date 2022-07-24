SyncFab Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SyncFab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

