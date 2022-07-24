Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

