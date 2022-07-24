Swarm (SWM) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (SWM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a total market cap of $511,569.13 and $300.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,431.84 or 1.00000516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

