SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is Trillium Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of SVB Financial Group worth $65,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 17.2 %

SIVB stock opened at $361.36 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.50.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.