Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

