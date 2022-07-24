Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.38 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.38 million and $362,921.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.46 or 0.07082515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00113948 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,917,979 coins and its circulating supply is 361,799,186 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

