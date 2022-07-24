StormX Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.23 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, StormX has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $78.23 million and $6.31 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,736.32 or 1.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.