StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

In other news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 658,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,775,340.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 134,132,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$769,601,236.87. In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,753.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,082,259.60. Also, insider Access Self Storage Inc. bought 658,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,775,340.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 134,132,954 shares in the company, valued at C$769,601,236.87. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,365,800 shares of company stock worth $7,792,941.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.