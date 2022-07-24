StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.
Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
