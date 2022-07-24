StockNews.com Downgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered California Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.60.

California Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. California Resources has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

