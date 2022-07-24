StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.34%.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 351,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

