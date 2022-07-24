Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average is $144.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.