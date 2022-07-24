Stifel Nicolaus Trims Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price to $45.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

