Stifel Nicolaus Trims Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Target Price to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE EGO opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

