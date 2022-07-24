Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target to C$4.50

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.10 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

