Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

