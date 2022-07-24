Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1,844.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

