Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,235,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 214,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $343.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.91. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

