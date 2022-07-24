Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,505 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.39 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

