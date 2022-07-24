STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 13% higher against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $5,572.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016478 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032618 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
