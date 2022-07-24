Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,467 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $47,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

