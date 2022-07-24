StakeCubeCoin Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SCC)

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $3,373.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,778.44 or 1.00033477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SCC is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 10,988,614 coins and its circulating supply is 10,115,808 coins. The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd.

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

