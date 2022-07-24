Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head to Head Comparison

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stagecoach Group and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62

Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of 68.94, indicating a potential upside of 112.27%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion 0.58 $44.06 million N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 531.82 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Rivian Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Stagecoach Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group

(Get Rating)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.