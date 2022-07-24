Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $481,095.37 and approximately $5,033.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,248 coins and its circulating supply is 481,251 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

