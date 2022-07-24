Sovryn (SOV) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.01 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $143,343.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,265,184 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.

Sovryn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars.

