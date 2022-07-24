Sovryn (SOV) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.01 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $143,343.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017324 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032558 BTC.
Sovryn Coin Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,265,184 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Sovryn Coin Trading
