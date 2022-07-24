SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Tops $20.78 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

