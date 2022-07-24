Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Cap Achieves $2.26 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $444,150.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032888 BTC.
Solrise Finance Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,558,151 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
