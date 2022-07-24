Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.19. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,846,912 shares trading hands.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

