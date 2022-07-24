Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at MKM Partners from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.68% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.