SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.3% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 65,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $53.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

