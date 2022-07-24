SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:GDV opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.