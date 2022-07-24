SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,081,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 395,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 776,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 787.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,589 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 203,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Price Performance

Shares of WETF opened at $5.24 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

WisdomTree Investments Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

