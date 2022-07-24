SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Million

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $490.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00005647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032937 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.
SmartCredit Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SmartCredit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCredit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.