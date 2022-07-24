SM Energy’s (SM) Buy Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 5.09. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $125,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

