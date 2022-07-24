Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Given New C$4.40 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.23.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

