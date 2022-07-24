Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBGI opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,510,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

