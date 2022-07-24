Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $328.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.49. The company has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

