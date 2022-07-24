Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 174,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average of $247.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

