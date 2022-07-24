Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

