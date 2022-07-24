Sierra Capital LLC Sells 25,030 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $42.49.

