Sierra Capital LLC Buys 390 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

