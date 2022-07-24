Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Raised to $31.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 1.84. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 517,769 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

