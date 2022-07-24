Shield Protocol Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $92,502.69 and approximately $262.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars.

