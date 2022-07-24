Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $532.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.