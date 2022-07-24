ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $590.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $695.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.81.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.11.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

