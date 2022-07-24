ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $590.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $695.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.81.

NOW opened at $446.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.15, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,736,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

