SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0046

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $23.69 million and $7.85 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.08 or 1.00003555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SelfKey

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.